NEW PRISON COST RISES BY $50M: Changed proposal sees price more than double for correctional facility

THE Davis administration has expanded its construction plans for the Bahamas Department of Corrections, moving from just a $40m high-medium security facility to what National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said would be a $90m “correctional institution, administrative, housing and medical facility”.

He said the current maximum security section of the prison will close and the medium security section will be converted into a Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute (BTVI) classroom block for inmates. Meanwhile, the new $100k juvenile facility and the intake/remand section of the prison will remain open.

“(The project) was never scoped,” he said. “What was for $40m is still at $40m. We now have a psychiatric wing and hospital and hospital unit as well as solar and other renewables. This will now eliminate all other housing units except the intake/remand centre. So it is not really high medium but covers all, including women. After the Mental Health Act, you have to provide treatment to house people with mental challenges.”

The state of the prison has been subject to withering criticism over the years.

The 2022 US Human Rights report on The Bahamas said: “Prison conditions were harsh due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and inadequate medical care. The facility was designed to accommodate 1000 prisoners but was chronically overcrowded. Maximum-security cells for men measured approximately six feet by ten feet and held up to six persons with no mattresses or toilet facilities. Inmates removed human waste by bucket. Prisoners complained of the lack of beds and bedding. Some inmates developed bedsores from lying on bare ground.”

In October, Mr Munroe revealed officials want the BDOC accredited by the American Correctional Association. The monumental accreditation process would allow the institution to operate as a fully functional correctional facility that adheres to international standards and practices. Some of the new construction plans for the prison likely relate to that accreditation process.

Mr Munroe could not say when construction on the new prison areas will begin. He also did not reveal the selected contractor before press time.

“My understanding is that the person awarded (the contract) is sorting out now the financing on it because it’s being done in a fashion that we don’t pay them upfront but they build it,” he said.

“Once they turn it over, we then pay them for the virtual court over eight years and the correctional facility over ten years, and so it’s in their interest to get it completed on time.”

“When it’s completed, of course, now we get to see that you’ve done it correctly while we have an obligation to pay you so the person who engages with the government on those terms would know that holds them also a little bit more accountable than the current circumstance.

“If they deliver you a structure built now, after the warranty period of three or six months has passed, the whole thing could collapse and dog eat lunch, right? But if I’m paying you back something over eight years, ten years, and the whole thing collapsed, then me and you have to talk.”

Yesterday, BDOC added 100 trainee correction officers to the facility.