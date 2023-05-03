0

Chief Justice orders demolition of shanty town structures belonging to two people

As of Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder.

Chief Justice Ian Winder ordered the demolition of shanty town structures belonging to just two people in The Bahamas — far fewer than what the government sought in a closely watched Supreme Court case.

Justice Winder was not satisfied that proper notice of a previous injunction prohibiting expansion of structures in shanty town communities was given to residents in those areas.

