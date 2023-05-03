Chief Justice orders demolition of shanty town structures belonging to two people

Chief Justice Ian Winder ordered the demolition of shanty town structures belonging to just two people in The Bahamas — far fewer than what the government sought in a closely watched Supreme Court case.
Justice Winder was not satisfied that proper notice of a previous injunction prohibiting expansion of structures in shanty town communities was given to residents in those areas.
Comments
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
This was expected watch the tone, how much how much notice is need,
