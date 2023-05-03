ORG: Tabling of Ombudsman Bill a ‘public sign of progress’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) hailed the government’s tabling in the House of Assembly of the Ombudsman Bill as “a public sign of progress.”

The bill was tabled last week. ORG commended the Davis administration for a step that could create a more open, fair and transparent administration.

“For over five years, ORG has advocated for Ombudsman legislation that reflects international standards to promote greater transparency and accountability and provide Bahamians the power and avenue to hold those in authority accountable,” ORG said in a statement.

“Legislation of this kind has commonly been used throughout the Caribbean to provide clearer pathways for citizens to report and pursue concerns of corruption and make a significant difference in the promotion of integrity in governance.”

“ORG commends the Davis administration for bringing The Ombudsman Bill 2023 forward and recommends that sufficient time be allowed for public review and input of the legislation.”

“To support wide public consultation, the Ombudsman Bill, 2023 has been placed on ORG’s free online Policy Review Centre where persons can read the bill and provide feedback statements of support and suggestions for improvement.”

The bill, among other things, would establish the Office of Ombudsman to investigate any administrative action of any public authority to decide whether there is evidence of maladministration on the part of the authority.

ORG’s executive director, Matt Aubry said: “Maladministration like corruption threatens sustainable economic development, the administration of justice and endangers the rule of law. Most of all, it undermines our democracy.”

He added: “Along with improved accountability, the Office of the Ombudsman could see the ease of doing business improve throughout the country as the public service thrives. This can provide citizens with greater individualised freedom through access to financial opportunity and inclusion.”

For his part, ORG’s assistant director Steffon Evans said the legislation, if properly implemented, could bring about major reform concerning how maladministration and corruption are handled in The Bahamas.

“ORG notes the tabling of the Ombudsman Bill, 2023 as a public sign of progress and underscored the not for profit organisation’s aim to continue the public promotion and awareness of policies and procedures that encourage a fair and just society,” ORG said.