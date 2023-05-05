Internal audit review underway on public service drivers’ plates

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@trribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said that they are still trying to determine the number of inactive public service drivers’ plates in the country so they can bring relief to those people who are challenged by having to lease a plate.

She said that an internal audit review is still underway on the number of issued plates that are active and inactive in the country.

“We are doing lots of audits because there are many plate requests still pending; we have to make sure we do not oversaturate,” she said Thursday evening in Grand Bahama during a town meeting with public service drivers.

Mrs Coleby-Davis met with all sectors, including bus drivers, taxicab drivers, livery drivers, and car rental operators. Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, as well as Road Traffic officials, also attended the meeting.

The minister indicated that she is aware that many people are leasing plates.

“There is a large request for plates for SDs, bus drivers, taxis, and livery. We are doing an internal audit review of where we are with the number of plates,” she said.

“And part of that is to bring some relief to many of you who are still challenged with having to lease a plate. I want to make sure people don’t have to be leasing. They can have their own plate and take care of their finances.

“We have a lot of plates issued and some are inactive. We must know what is in use and what is inactive so we can approve more persons to have their own plates.”

In terms of taxi and bus fares, Mrs Coleby-Davis said they are still reviewing the bus fare for Grand Bahama drivers.

She said the Cabinet has already approved an number, but they are awaiting information concerning Grand Bahama bus drivers.

“Minister Moxey (informed me) that we cannot do it under one umbrella as it relates to Grand Bahama because there are distances that must be taken into consideration, cost, and other things that challenge the industry for bus drivers. She asked me to reconsider, and we will get that information that is personal and specific for Grand Bahama,” she said.

Taxi drivers will be getting a 10 percent increase on the current fare.

“I know that there are zones and the taxi union president in New Providence advised that it cannot be a (general) percent increase, it has to be by zones,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

Minister Coleby-Davis said they also want to have fares printed so customers and visitors can have access to the fares. “We don’t want to force amounts on you, but we want to make sure it is fair across the board, and the same will apply for Abaco,” she said.