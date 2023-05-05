PM tells Bahamian students on Jubilee Day 'celebrate yourselves'

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Friday addressed Bahamian students, encouraging national pride in celebration of Jubilee Day.

There are a host of celebrations leading up to the 50th anniversary of independence of The Bahamas, with Jubilee Day one of 50 calendar events and 242 initiatives planned for the year.

Schools throughout The Bahamas on Friday hosted special assemblies in celebration of the country’s golden jubilee. Students were encouraged to show national pride through their natural talents and passions.

Prime Minister Davis addressing students by video throughout The Bahamas on Friday said: “Whether you love to paint or draw, beat drums or shake cowbells, write poetry or essays, dance to the beat or have great conversations with friends you’ll meet, whatever you love, do it today with jubilee.

“Celebrate yourselves today. You are beautiful inside and out. You are special, you’re important, you are valued. You are Bahamian.”

Mr Davis also reflected on the country’s founding fathers, without whom, we wouldn’t have our “New Bahamas”.

“This is a special day, in which we all can celebrate,” Mr Davis said. Fifty years ago, the founding fathers of The Bahamas that we know and love today made great sacrifices and broke barriers to usher in a new Bahamas, an independent Bahamas.

“This new Bahamas is the one we enjoy today. One in which the people are responsible for their own governance. One in which we enjoy freedoms, such as one person, one vote. One in which we can equally participate in the advancement of our country.”

He added: “This means as young people, the future is in your hands. We have decided to set aside this special day for you and your friends all across The Bahamas to celebrate your country together. I encourage you to find unique ways today to show your love and pride for this beautiful country of ours.”

Following Jubilee Day, there will be a 50th on Bay Street Festival on May 6 with a series of road closures throughout the weekend in the areas of Cable Beach and Market Street.

Other events of note include a gospel concert on June 25, a national float parade and nationwide motorcade on July 1 and the Independence Military Tattoo and Cultural Show on Clifford Park on July 9.

On each Sunday in July at 7.10am, a national prayer and fellowship will be held for 50 minutes.

All events are free and open to the public with a few exceptions mentioned on the calendar.

The full 115-page listing of the calendar of events is featured online at celebrate-bahamas.com.