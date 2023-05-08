Andros man missing at sea

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

AUTHORITIES are searching for Ryan Barr, a 21-year-old Andros resident who reportedly fell off a boat on Saturday and is still missing.

The man was with his uncle, the boat captain, near Little Whale Cay off the Berry Islands when he reportedly fell overboard. Police received a report about the incident around 9.50pm.

A relative who wished to remain anonymous because she was not ready to speak publicly about the matter told The Tribune yesterday the man and his uncle were enroute to Little Whale Cay, Berry Islands, where they are both employed.



The distraught relative said both men left Morgan’s Bluff, Andros, around 4.45pm on Saturday. They left Chub Cay, Exuma, shortly after 6pm for their final destination.



They were travelling on a 15-foot Boston Whaler.



“The captain didn’t know when he fell out the boat,” the relative said yesterday.



“We don’t know how long he was missing before his uncle reported it or told anyone. Our family searched all night and day until (midday Sunday).



“(There was) no sign of Ryan anywhere and his uncle has not called or texted.”

The relative said much about the incident is unclear.

“The captain called my brother who work the same place (Little Whale Cay) to bring them some gas, but when he got there the captain was the only one in the boat,” she said.



Mr Barr, the youngest of 10 children, was described as the heart of the family. According to his Facebook page, he was graduated from Huntley P Christie High School in Andros.

“Ryan was happy, fun, loving, caring, and responsible,” the relative said. “He was the heart of this family, as he was loved by everyone.”



She said the family is struggling to cope with his disappearance.

“I am numb. I just want him home safe and alive,” she said. “It’s very hard and painful for us. He didn’t deserve this.”



Authorities said The Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) and the Police Marine Unit immediately conducted search efforts in different areas.

