EDITORIAL: Historic moment as King crowned

WHATEVER you might think of the monarchy, the coronation of King Charles III marked the start of a new era.

It is a landmark moment – and while there is much talk of opinions changing with regard to the monarchy, there is still much respect shown for the status quo too.

Witness the Bahamian contingent that travelled to London for the coronation – it did not matter what side of the political divide people were on, all sides took part. Both the Prime Minister and the man who wants to replace him were there. The Governor General was there.

If there is a push towards a republic, neither side seems to be carrying the banner for it.

Beyond the leaders, however, perhaps more important were the others that were there – the student from Mayaguana holding the Bahamian flag at a UK event, the members of the RBDF who were there, the others in the delegation for whom this is not just another diplomatic visit but perhaps one of the biggest occasions in their lives.

Around the world, people watched. Some for the ceremony, some for the politics – some even for the fashion.

Like it or not, it was a point in history – and it was notable that Bahamians were so strongly present at such an occasion.

Given the meetings that took place in the lead-up to the coronation, it was also an opportunity for our leaders to network with other nations with so many world leaders present.

Throughout today’s Tribune, there is coverage of the big occasion – but we would also like to hear your stories, your opinions. Our letters page always welcomes contributions at letters@tribunemedia.net.

A great deal of the respect accorded to the monarchy comes from that paid to the new king’s predecessor, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She built a reputation around the world that King Charles must now live up to. He has a new reputation to build, a new legacy to forge.

Whether he can pull together elements of the Commonwealth that are straining to move away, we shall see. How our own nation will react if indeed he does come to visit will be telling. Certainly when other Royal visitors have attended, there has been plenty of support and little in the way of protest.

For now, the new King has his crown. How he wears it is up to him.

Well deserved

For many years, a familiar voice to The Tribune has been that of Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

At all times of day and night, she has been there to pass on details of the crimes that have taken place on our streets, alerting when there has been, all too often, a shooting or a murder.

She has been a devoted officer and a devoted citizen, and has often spoken in a heartfelt fashion at scenes of terrible crimes.

It is our pleasure then to applaud her for graduating at the weekend with a master’s degree from Lincoln Christian University in the US in organisational leadership and management.

She is a shining light in our police force, and we are delighted that her diligence has earned her such recognition.