INSIGHT: Deeply divided on our connection to the King and Great Britain

By Malcolm Strachan

THERE have been two versions of The Bahamas over the past week.

On one hand, there has been The Bahamas that stands alone as an independent nation. On Friday, particularly, there was a Jubilee Day held across New Providence.

Children at schools dressed up in the colours of The Bahamas, Bahamians were encouraged to celebrate the nation and the countdown continued on the Road to 50 as we prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of Independence.

Meanwhile, the nation’s leaders – including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Opposition leader Michael Pintard and Governor General CA Smith – were dressed in their finery for an entirely different occasion, the build-up to the coronation of King Charles III. On Saturday, each was keen to post photographs of their coronation outfits.

There was a contrast in the courts too – a significant ruling on shanty towns by the Supreme Court here in The Bahamas, and another far away by the Privy Council.

The first of those showed the strength of our court system. The government had applied to demolish hundreds of shanty town structures, but instead were granted permission to knock down only two. Chief Justice Ian Winder very clearly laid out that the process to inform people had not been followed properly. It’s an example of our system working as it should, making sure that government has to follow the rules too – albeit a costly lesson to the public purse, I should imagine.

The second case was the ruling by the Privy Council on citizenship issues, with children born to Bahamian men and foreign mothers confirmed as being entitled to citizenship at birth. It is a crucial ruling, upholding a ruling previously made in the Bahamian courts. However, that we still have to resort to taking things to the Privy Council – outsiders to our nation, essentially – raises the question of exactly how independent we truly are.

Coupled with the sight of our leaders literally dancing for the king, at balls and celebrations, I found myself asking that very question.

And yet on Jubilee Day – quite why it was called that never seemed to be explained that I saw – the Prime Minister was extolling the virtues of the country in a video shown to students throughout the country.

He said: “Whether you love to paint or draw, beat drums or shake cowbells, write poetry or essays, dance to the beat or have great conversations with friends you’ll meet, whatever you love, do it today with jubilee.

“Celebrate yourselves today. You are beautiful inside and out. You are special, you’re important, you are valued. You are Bahamian.”

He added: “This is a special day, in which we all can celebrate. Fifty years ago, the founding fathers of The Bahamas that we know and love today made great sacrifices and broke barriers to usher in a new Bahamas, an independent Bahamas.

“This new Bahamas is the one we enjoy today. One in which the people are responsible for their own governance. One in which we enjoy freedoms, such as one person, one vote. One in which we can equally participate in the advancement of our country.”

He added: “This means as young people, the future is in your hands. We have decided to set aside this special day for you and your friends all across The Bahamas to celebrate your country together. I encourage you to find unique ways today to show your love and pride for this beautiful country of ours.”

In the week leading up to the coronation, I asked a number of people what they thought about the arrival of a new king. Feelings were mixed. Most were ambivalent about it, and didn’t really care. What has this king got to do with them? That was a fairly common response. It was seen as something far away that did not really affect us here in The Bahamas.

Some were strongly vocal against the new monarch – and I noticed a poll in The Tribune with more than half of respondents saying this should be the last king for The Bahamas. But not by much. Around 40 percent said he should not be the last king.

Then there were some who were very enthusiastic, holding coronation parties and gossiping on Whatsapp about the fashions on show at the ceremony.

If there was a groundswell of opinion against being still connected to the United Kingdom then equally there was a section of society strongly in favour of keeping that link.

In recent years, that has been reinforced by the work of the British High Commission here – most notably during Hurricane Dorian, when then High Commissioner Sarah Dickson helped immensely in coordinating British efforts to support rescue and recovery.

Her successor, Tom Hartley, has been tweeting up a storm during the coronation with images from the UK and the Bahamian delegation’s visit there. But more fundamentally, he has been building links between businesses here and in the UK, be it a mixology event to showcase British drinks to Bahamian suppliers, or promoting Bahamian foods and businesses being promoted in the high-end Harrods store in London. I first heard about the latter as it created a buzz in a church group on Whatsapp, with lots of congratulations to one of those taking part in the event. There wasn’t a hint of reluctance in that response.

The role of the Privy Council can also be something of a blessing for Bahamian governments. Unpopular decisions can be foisted off onto the Privy Council and then the government can shrug and say well, we are bound by what they say. It’s them, not us. That seems to be the crutch that has been leaned on over the death penalty, and it looks to be the same over citizenship. Now the government may well proceed with legislation that amends what failed by referendum – but they can point to the Privy Council and shift the blame politically.

Add to that the host of members of Bahamian high society who still seem to favour the Royal honours, becoming knights and OBEs and so on, over the Bahamian national honours and it seems there is yet a desire for that link.

Still, as we reach 50 years of independence, I cannot help but wonder when we will be truly independent. On our own. Taking account for all our own decisions.

In this interconnected world, perhaps that will never be the case – but this past week has certainly shown the dichotomy in which we live.