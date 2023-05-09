Exuma resident dies in motorcycle crash

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

EXUMA resident Jaden Goodman, 21, is the country’s latest traffic fatality victim. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday around 3.09pm.

Authorities said the victim was travelling on his motorcycle in a northerly direction in the area of Queen’s Highway in George Town, Exuma, when he lost control and collided with a garbage truck travelling south on the highway.

Mr Goodman died of his injuries at the scene.

In a Facebook yesterday, Bahamas Striping Group of Companies confirmed that Mr Goodman was an employee for a year of its subsidiary company, Caribbean Pavement Solutions (CPS).

“CPS employee, Jaden Goodman was a truck driver who began working with our company over one year ago,” the company said.

“Around 3.09pm, Sunday, May 7, while on his way to work, Mr Goodman was involved in a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway in Exuma that claimed his life.

“On behalf of the executives and staff of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies and the entire Caribbean Pavement Solutions team, we convey our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Goodman. May his soul rest in peace.”

Yesterday, officials said the country’s unconfirmed traffic fatality count is 17.

Many loved ones, family and friends took to social media to express their condolences for Mr Goodman.

“One of the best dads you have ever come across,” said one user. “He loved his girls differently, the guy who lit up any room immediately when he walked in. You will definitely be missed, this is a blow for your family and the Exuma community at large. Sleep in peace, Jay.”