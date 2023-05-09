The Tribune welcomes new recruits

THE Tribune is delighted to welcome a number of recent recruits to the company.

Rashad Rolle has rejoined The Tribune as news editor leading the team of reporters, and Timothy Roberts is the new night editor overseeing the news section’s production and design.

Two new reporters have also joined the team. Jefay Simmons has joined the business news section, and is also the company’s new education reporter, overseeing our new education page - which you can see on page 15 of today’s edition. Meanwhile, the sports department has a new recruit in Tenajh Sweeting.

Tribune managing editor Stephen Hunt said: “I am delighted to see these new recruits join our team. For some, this is their first time joining our company - while Rashad Rolle rejoins having excelled as a reporter here and seeing him return to take up the role of news editor is a real pleasure.”

• Got a story? Contact The Tribune team at newsroom@tribunemedia.net.