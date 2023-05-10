Chinese Acrobat company performs in Grand Bahama and New Providence

AN acrobat troupe from China performs at Atlantis tonight - and audiences in Freeport got the chance to see the performers in action on Monday.

The Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre is performing in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence - with a performance showing strength, balance and agility. There will also be traditional folk music and aerial acts.

Yesterday, performers were in rehearsal in the space at the Atlantis Theatre as they prepared to dazzle audiences on Paradise Island.

The Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre was founded in 1959, and has performed around the world.

Organisers said that the show would “bring visual enjoyment and spiritual shock to the audience”.