FNM GB Women Association donates food items to GB Children's Home

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE FNM Grand Bahama Women’s Association donated assorted food and toiletries to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home this week.

Association president Kathy Munnings said that a food drive was held among members and executives of the association to help the children at the facility.

“We hope that this donation will assist in a meaningful way, and we encourage the staff to always trust in God because He will always provide.”

Ms Munnings said the association is committed to assisting people in need in the community.

“We will continue to reach out to those in need,” she said.

Alice McGregor, second vice president, said: “We want the community of Grand Bahama to know that we are for everybody, and our next stop is the Home for the Aged. We are moving throughout Grand Bahama and we want to assist wherever we can,” she said.

June Hutcheson, executive director of Grand Bahama Children’s Home, thanked the association.

She said every donation counts as the home is at its capacity.

“We do need all the support (we can get), including monetary donations; every little bit helps to ensure the children have the best care. I am so happy to have you reaching out to the home.

She added: “We need the community to work with us to help the children.”

The GB Children’s Home cares for about 40 children up to 12 years old. The home is jointly funded by the government, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and the Grand Bahama community.

The executive director said they are desperately looking to have mental health training for staff to provide care and sensitivity to children.

She was pleased with the level of support from the community. “It has definitely increased over the last year because people are now in a better place to give, and also with COVID lifting, people can feel free to come out and interact with the children. So, we hope that continues because the children love to have people come to visit them, and we encourage that,” she said.

“We need for the children to know the community is rallying around them and that they are loved by the community,” she said.