Govt to acquire 118 lots to build housing in GB

HOUSING Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said the government would acquire 118 lots to construct homes in Grand Bahama.



“A private owner has 18 lots (in Heritage subdivision) with all the infrastructure in place already; once we acquire that property, we should start home construction,” she said during a visit to Grand Bahama last week.

She noted that an additional 100 lots would be acquired from the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“We got Cabinet’s approval to proceed with discussions on that acquisition. We are working towards acquiring (those lots). Those lots are not developed and do not have infrastructure, such as light and water,” she said.

Minister Coleby-Davis said the lack of infrastructure slows down the building and construction of the homes.



“We are seeking to begin moving on the 118 lots as soon as possible, now that we got clearance from the Cabinet,” she said. “I can’t really give the timeline, but we have started acquisition already.”

She encouraged Bahamians interested in becoming homeowners to apply to the Department of Housing by visiting its website.

Applicants must provide a job letter, two forms of identification, and a pre-assessment from a bank.



“If the bank has already given you a pre-assessment to say based on your job letter and income, this is how much you may be able to afford in a mortgage, that letter would assist us in determining if they can qualify to afford a home and get a mortgage,” she said.



She recommends that people visit the DOH first for proper guidance.

The minister said there is a demand for housing in the Heritage subdivision.



“Last year, we noticed that a lot of young professionals were asking about the Heritage Subdivision. They said that is where they are most interested and so because of that we went after the acquisition (of those 18 lots),” she said.