0

New healthcare workers union looks to represent ‘overlooked workers’

The Bahamas Allied Healthcare Workers Union (BAHWU) was formed in April to represent pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, radiographers, phlebotomists, ultrasound technicians, mortuary technicians, medical laboratory technologists, and occupational therapists, among other health professionals. Photos: Austin Fernander

The Bahamas Allied Healthcare Workers Union (BAHWU) was formed in April to represent pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, radiographers, phlebotomists, ultrasound technicians, mortuary technicians, medical laboratory technologists, and occupational therapists, among other health professionals. Photos: Austin Fernander

As of Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Loading story body...

Comments

bahamianson 5 hours, 42 minutes ago

How about , just start your own business? Then you do not have to worry about issues arising.oh, you don't want to take the risk of losing all your money. I get it. Let someone else take the risk, and you benefit.

0

Sign in to comment