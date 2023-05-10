EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Privy Council’s Citizenship judgement and upholding Appeal’s Court Judgement by now CJ Winder.

The horrific inhumane action over 50 years of Independence lies totally at the feet of the PLP... the PLP should be ashamed but they will and are trying to spin ‘look we reprieved you got you freedom!’. No successive PLP Governments for 26 years in basically successive Governments and following refused to acknowledge the correct interpretation of the Constitution.

The FNM should be ashamed aka...why did they decide to challenge the then Justice Winder decision in the Court of Appeal? Why?

If this was a case for financial damages certainly the PLP would have to settle.

Stop the spin Davis you owe the country a massive apology.

MARVA SMITH

Nassau,

May 5, 2023.