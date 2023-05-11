Summer registration for the Mario Ford baseball camp opens

By TENAJH SWEETING

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Mario Ford baseball camp will return to Windsor Park this summer. Registration has now opened for the summer session of the camp, set for June 19 to June 30.

Girls and boys ages 7 through 15 will receive the opportunity to play and learn the foundational skills of the sport Monday to Friday. The weekly sessions are scheduled for 9am to 1pm. The summer session will be the second hosting of the camp for the year so far.

Mario Ford, head coach of the baseball camp, talked about his expectations for this summer’s camp. “The goal is to teach the basic fundamentals of baseball, to help participants take their game to the next level,” Ford said.

He added that learning these fundamentals at an early age will help the youth because the foundation of baseball never changes and it is always repetitive which is why teaching them proper mechanics is important.

The coach expects that a lot of persons will sign up for the camp and he is excited because the sport is not just a sport anymore, but also can be a career for some to help them earn a living once they have the proper skills to propel them to the international level.

At this year’s summer camp, the kids will learn catching drills, stepping, throwing, hitting, eye-hand coordination, how to bat, slide and run the base.

Also, practicing in-game situations and potential in-game plays.

Earlier this year the Mario Ford baseball camp held its first training session in March, and after the summer session persons will have another chance to register for baseball at the end of the year.

The camp will not only teach the youth basic baseball skills and fundamentals but will also show them the value and fun within the sport.

For persons interested in registering their girls and boys, they can sign up on or before June 19.

If additional information is required you can call 242-556-0093/242-828-6414/242-456-2158 or can send an email to funk.58@hotmail.com