$10m PI restaurant to create 120 local jobs

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

aykemp@tribunemedia.net

A $10m restaurant investment that is aiming to create 120 Bahamians jobs by spring 2024 yesterday broke ground at Paradise Island's redeveloped Hurricane Hole location.

Jerome Cataldo, president and chief executive of Hostmark Hospitality Group, the entity behind the Carnivale restaurant project, told Tribune Business he is “excited” to finally be in The Bahamas to launch the brand here.

“What better place than to do that in The Bahamas in such a beautiful environment of the Hurricane Hole super yacht marina," he said. “The concept is owned 50 percent by my family and 50 percent by Bill Marovitz, but we’re going to bring some local investors too if they would like to be a part of Carnivale Bahamas.”

Carnivale will open by spring 2024 with construction starting by next week. Mr Marovitz, co owner of Carnivale Bahamas, said the existing restaurant in Chicago, which opened in 2005, has celebrated colour, life, excitement and fun for 18 years.

With the same focus shaping Carnivale Bahamas, diners can expect Bahamian touches and inspiration at the new location. "At the new Carnivale Bahamas, every dining experience will be unique, full of incredible food and flavours, in a colorful and romantic ambiance, with the hottest music playing both indoors and outdoors," he added.

Carnivale operates with the motto “live a colourful life” and “love always wins” in its Chicago version, and Mr Marovitz said the same approach will shape the culture and atmosphere in The Bahamas. “Carnivale‘s ambience will be second to none. The restaurant will be fun and entertaining from the moment you walk in the door to the moment you leave,” he said.

“Music, including live concerts, will be an important element of the restaurant. Guests can expect the best food, service, and atmosphere when they come to Carnivale. We're spending over $10m on this project we're going to employ over 120 Bahamians. I think it's going to be something that you're all going to want to come to and bring your friends and your clients and your relatives.”

Khaalis Rolle, president of Sterling Global Advisory Services, the Hurricane Hole developer, said the addition of the new restaurant to the super yacht marina and Paradise Landing will provide another boost to the economy and job market.

“We’re excited to welcome Carnivale Bahamas to our upscale and rapidly growing neighbourhood on Paradise Landing,” Mr Rolle said. “It’s another example of a Sterling Global project in The Bahamas that backs up our commitment to being a responsible developer while helping to grow the country in a positive way.”

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister for tourism, investments and aviation, said: “What I liked about these new developments here is the strengthening and strengthening of the product here on Paradise Island, and I noticed it's now being recorded with downtown Paradise Island and, I hope folks on Bay Street, the real downtown, will soon be inspired to also invest millions and millions of dollars.

"I will challenge them that downtown Paradise Island has come to take over and they shouldn't let it happen.”