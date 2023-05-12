Fiancée and family concerned about missing man in Bimini, Kasyam Smith

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CONCERNED relatives of Kasyam Smith are offering $1,000 to anyone aware of the Bimini resident’s whereabouts.

Mr Smith’s fiancée, Lolita Davis, said she last spoke to Mr Smith, 55, on May 4.

Ms Davis, who lives in California, said she typically speaks to her fiancé about five times daily, but he hasn’t responded to her calls or calls from other relatives in a week.

She said local police have told her she must come to The Bahamas to file a missing person’s report.

“(An officer) from the police department went to the place where he last was because he said ‘oh, I know where he last was.’ He said I’m going over there and did some other things. When I started asking him ‘well, did you check the GPS and check the location, he was like ‘okay, we need you to file a missing person report in person,” she said.

Ms Davis said she and her fiancé talked as usual on May 4th and he assured her he would call her the next day.

When that did not happen, she became concerned.

“We talked every day about four, five times a day at minimum,” she told The Tribune. “We text each other all day. He’s there in Bimini. I’m here in (California) so we have a lot of phone conversations, and the last day I talked to him was May 4th.

“He was in a good mood. He had watched the game, and he went to a little restaurant across from a little club there in Bimini. The game was over. We talked a little while. It was about 11.30pm my time and so by the time we got done talking, it was maybe about 2.30am and he just said ‘babe, I’m getting ready to turn in to get some rest, I’ll talk to you tomorrow’ which we always did every day, and then that Friday, I did not hear from him at all.”

Ms Davis described Mr Smith as an “introvert”, saying he moved to Bimini over a year ago and worked as a tattoo artist.

“His phone just went to a message and it kept saying something about the cellular customer you reached is temporarily unavailable and I kept getting that message and this is so not like him,” Ms Davis said.

She said her relationship with her fiancé is good and that they are happy.

“We’re in a good place. We’re happy so I don’t know where he is right now, and his mom, sisters, brothers are here and he would not call them. This is not like him,” she said.

Her family has sought legal advice and plans to visit The Bahamas to find him.

The family can be reached by anyone who might have some information at lokay1984@yahoo.com.