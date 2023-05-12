Man dies after car crash on Sir Milo Butler Highway

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that left a 37-year-old man dead on Friday.

According to police, while driving on the northern side of Sir Milo Butler Highway, the man lost control of his black coloured Nissan Note. He crashed into the back of a white flatbed truck, also travelling in a northerly direction.

The accident occurred around 5.19am on Friday.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were contacted and on arrival gave medical assistance to the victim, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Investigations into the accident are continuing.

This latest incident comes after another traffic fatality in Grand Bahama left a woman dead on Thursday.

Police said the female driver was travelling in the northbound lane on Seahorse Road when she crashed into a tree at the centre median. Due to the extensive damage received, the jaws of life were used to extract the driver from the vehicle.

EMS personnel attended and took the victim to the hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor who later pronounced her dead.

Last week, Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said officials are trying to bring mobile inspection units to the country to ensure that vehicles are road-worthy.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said there have been too many road deaths occurring on the streets, and it is critical that vehicles are in good condition.

“We have mobile inspection units that we are trying to bring into the country; one will be coming to GB,” she said.

She said that a vehicle would be able to drive through the inspection unit.

“Road safety and roadworthiness are very important to this administration because, over the last few months and last year, we had a lot of traffic fatalities that have taken the lives of our young people,” the minister said.