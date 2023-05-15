50 years on - and where are we?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: 50 Years of Independent Bahamas

“To know a lie and think it true is the ‘wrongest’ thing one could ever do.” Lies may come in all sizes, shapes and colours. There are spoken/written lies, as well as lies of omission. None of us can honestly say that we have never told a lie. We have all heard about little white lies. But, have you ever heard about big black (bold-faced) lies? Even if you haven’t heard that particular latter term, I submit that you must have heard quite a few of such bold lies right here in our beautiful Bahamaland in recent times.

Permanently etched in my memory is a quote from a former Bahamian statesman. “If they like ya, they will lie for ya. If they don’t like ya, they will lie on ya.”

So, when we get right down to it, perhaps it’s all a matter of degree and consequences, when it comes to the inevitable lies we give and take, as a matter of course. Therefore, we should be able to accept as fact that we can lie to others, and others can lie to us. But, ‘wronger’ than both of those is when we lie to ourselves... repeatedly.

In a couple of months we, Bahamians, will no doubt go all out in celebrations of 50 years as an Independent nation. Undoubtedly, a list of stellar achievements and achievers will be highlighted to mark the grandiose occasion. Much pomp and pageantry can be expected. It’s our tradition - handed down ever so politely - from our former colonial masters. To tell the truth, not much has effectively changed or conspicuously changed except for some melanin in the mix.

If that very recent Coronation ensemble which travelled from The Bahamas to London for that grand celebration is any indication, we can expect some of our home-grown dignitaries to be all dressed up in their fineries (tuxedos, big fancy hats, expensive and gaudy gowns, with distinctive accessories and such) to thrill the expectant crowds here. With such high-class European flamboyance, the uninitiated might indiscreetly ask “where is our Bahamian culture?” Go figure!

Paradoxically, 50 years as an Independent Bahamas could readily be considered both a long time and a short time. Who can say that we have not come a long way in these past 50 years? Who can say that we have gone a long way in the wrong direction(s)? Take your pick. Who can deny that our accomplishments are worth celebrating? Shall we dance? Could it be that dance move which seems most demonstrative with one step forward - two steps backwards, as regard to any progressive movement? This popular dance remains yet en vogue, despite the various other fleetings trends that just come and go.

Also to be considered, since all this upcoming fanfare will be centred around the notion of Independence, are the figurative as well as literal interpretations of that word. Either way, some cognitive dissonance makes joining in those celebrations a bit more comfortable.

A lie is a lie whether it is dressed up in a suit and tie or bald naked. A lie can even be more twisted up than a pretzel and still remains a lie. Seeing a lie many times every day doesn’t change it into the truth after however long a time. Look around you, wherever you are, can you spot the lies? Consider. Ol’ Christopher went west looking for the east (India), and when he got to some land it simply became the West Indies (India). That big lie continues on, even hundreds of years later, by people who know better. Never underestimate the power of lies.

Independent Bahamas is possible, but is it actually what we have at present? Can The Bahamas be Independent with a British Monarch as Head of State - represented by a Governor General, ostensibly appointed by a Bahamian Prime Minister? Try wrapping your head around that without getting a wee bit dizzy. With most of the land in The Bahamas listed as Crown Lands, and no crown in The Bahamas, can this nation be other than nominally independent? Can legal cases, where there is a need for an absolute ruling on the most serious matters be decided other than in Britain at a Privy Council? We may go on and on to spotlight the lies (or, “untruths” as may euphemistically be termed in Parliament) which decorate any number of terminologies and explanations in the both public & private life of our Bahamas. What then is a lie by some other name?

Our 50 years of Independence celebrations will go on no matter what. We might nit-pick about lies, contradictions and other maladies which may plague our nation at this time, but once we accept that things are not always what they seem to be, we can choose to keep going with our eyes wide shut, or decide to truly see what we lookin’ at.

Marking time and proceeding forward, upward, onward together might require the same amount of energy, but one of those strategies would get us closer to that better Bahamas which would benefit those Bahamians who are willing to give their best, and get the best of what The Bahamas offers. Our challenge, it seems to me, is to be more circumspect and more introspective --- even if we are very comfortable with the status quo. Even a cursory look at the news nowadays would show a negative direction for the country. So, regardless of an individual’s relative comfort, socio-economic status and the likes, when the ship-of-state sinks all the passengers (first class and no class) have the same struggle to survive in the troubled waters.

Ok. That brings us back to those pending Celebrations of 50 years as an Independent Bahamas. Whether it’s actual (old-fashion) pen and paper, or (new-fashion) electronic devices, can most Bahamians write the complete lyrics of our National Anthem from memory? How can we live up to ideals that we don’t know? How can others lead where they won’t go? Isn’t this another opportunity in modern Bahamian history to correct lies of the past, and set our sails for the right direction(s) in the next 50 years of an Independent Bahamas?

We may lie to or about others for some selfish or politically partisan advantage, but who benefits when we lie to ourselves? Remember... the ‘wrongest’ thing one could ever do is know a lie and think it true!

MB

Nassau

May 13, 2023