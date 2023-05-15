Woman robbed and sexually assaulted

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter



A 38-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in bushes after her kidnapper robbed her on Saturday.

According to police, shortly after 10am, while the victim was walking in the area of Bacardi Road, a man got out of a small grey vehicle and approached her. The man produced a firearm, forced the victim into his car and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash.

After this, the suspect allegedly drove to nearby bushes, where he sexually assaulted the victim before leaving her and escaping.

In February, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said officials intend to continue making it much easier for people to report sexual offences.

He said officials want everyone in The Bahamas to feel comfortable in reporting to the police that a crime has been committed against them, regardless of the nature of the crime.