Man on bail for murder charge accused of another murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail was charged with murder yesterday for allegedly killing a man last month near Montgomery Avenue.

Treyvar Taylor, 22, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It is alleged that on April 25, while in the area of Bahamas Blvd in a silver coloured Japanese vehicle, Taylor opened fire on a white Nissan Cube. While the driver in that vehicle, Deon Exelant, evaded assailants, he lost control of the vehicle on Montgomery Avenue and had to escape on foot. Police later found his passenger, Pedreito Mejias Jr, dead in the vehicle.

The deceased was on release for a pending murder charge and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his death.

The chief magistrate informed Taylor that his matter would go to the Supreme Court by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His VBI is slated for service on August 30.