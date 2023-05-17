BUT clothes drive helping women in need of professional attire

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN an effort to give back to the community, The Bahamas Union of Teachers hosted a clothing drive in Stapeldon Gardens yesterday help women in need of professional attire.

Aniska Gibson, the clothing drive’s coordinator, said: “After reaching out to various NGOs and charities, we identified the need that there are women that interview for jobs and women that even have jobs; however, the clothing attire doesn’t fit the position.

“So we identified the need and decided to target corporate Bahamas and ask them for the perfect tent - that’s a head to toe look, including shoes and accessories, clothing and everything so we can have our women prepared and ready for worship and ready for the job.”

Halneka Bodie-Bain, president of the union’s status of women’s committee, added: “You know like it says in our motto - we are our sister’s keeper so we thought that we would partner with corporate sponsors who actually assisted with the drive.”



Among the organisations selected by BUT to distribute the clothing items was Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM).