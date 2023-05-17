Goodman’s Bay required parking taken by workers

EDITOR, The Tribune.

GOODMAN’S Bay parking areas...plenty cars, but no one on the beach?

Writers warned and Government or Parks and Beaches did nothing … Wynn Condo/hotel employees are using public space set aside as a public space as their parking garage!

What happens when we really get into beaching time? No room in the parking lot for those who want to go beaching with their families?

Ugh... planning hotels have parking requirements...look at the mess you all did at Sandals years ago repeat seemingly with Wynn Hotel.

Annoyed.... a summer as bad as Goodman’s!

JESSICA MOSS

Nassau,

May 16, 2023.