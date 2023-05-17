Police arrest a man suspected in a spate of recent sexual assaults in Bacardi Road area

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE arrested a 27-year-old man yesterday concerning several recent sexual assault cases in the Bacardi Road area of New Providence.



The suspect was identified as a resident of Lincoln Boulevard on bail for armed robbery and murder. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested him without incident around 2.30pm yesterday at his residence, police said in a statement.

Authorities said officers also recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the crimes and a loaded pistol.



The suspect’s arrest follows several reported sexual assaults, which prompted police to warn the public about an uptick in incidents in southwestern New Providence, particularly in the Bacardi Road area.

On March 20, police reported an alleged sexual assault of a woman. According to initial reports, sometime around 9am, the victim was walking in the area of Bacardi Road and accepted a ride from an unknown man driving a burgundy-coloured vehicle with the registration LP# AH 9084.

The man drove the victim to a residence in Coral Harbour. Upon arriving at the home, the man parked and left the victim inside. Moments later, he returned to the vehicle, allegedly produced a handgun and sexually assaulted the woman. The woman escaped and reported the matter to the police.

On May 13, an alleged sexual assault of a 38-year-old female occurred. Police said the woman was walking in the area of Bacardi Road when a man allegedly approached her, forced her into his vehicle, and robbed her of cash. After this, the suspect drove to nearby bushes, where he sexually assaulted her before leaving her and escaping.