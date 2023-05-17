Westminster College ordered to pay $20k to NIB in unpaid fees

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

WESTMINSTER College was told to pay $20k to the National Insurance Board yesterday after admitting to owing NIB $49,798.27 in unpaid dues.

The school’s principal, Ervin Dixon, and staff member, Freka Taylor, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville to face claims of unpaid NIB fees.

They agreed the school owed NIB money. However, they said the school’s current administration had an issue with the payment plan established by the previous administration, which required them to pay $59,000 by November of this year.

The school was ordered to pay $20,000 to NIB yesterday and make another $4,000 payment by May 31.

The school is mandated to make monthly payments of $4,149.85 to NIB from June 27 onward.

NIB takes dozens of businesses to court yearly for failing to pay NIB contributions.

A NIB source told The Tribune yesterday the amount Westminster College was taken to court for is larger than usual.