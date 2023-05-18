Can you help find missing Kyle?

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE family of Kyle Carey is hoping for his safe return home after the 20-year-old disappeared a week ago.

Relatives said they last saw Mr Carey last Thursday. They said their Coral Harbour neighbours reportedly saw him early Friday morning.

“Any parent would be really concerned if their child goes missing, especially if they know they don’t sleep out overnight,” said Keith Carey, the missing man’s father.

“So, you know I am very concerned about his safety. That is the main thing. When I find him, I just want to know that he is safe and well, that is the main thing.”

“Kyle is kind of an introvert, as he likes to be to himself. He’s very quiet, very mannerly.”

The family has filed a missing person report.

Mr Carey said the CV Bethel High School graduate is not mentally challenged, but has underlying health issues.

He pleaded for his son to return home.

“Kyle would not have any reason to leave home or be out from home this long on his own will because he has a good relationship with his twin brother and me and his mother, so I don’t see a reason for him to stay out there for any reason,” he said.

“But Kyle, if you are out there anywhere, we want you to know that we love you and we just want you to come home.”

If you have any information on Kyle’s whereabouts, contact his father at 816-1330 or 822-7821 or your nearest police station.