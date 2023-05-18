EDITORIAL: A bigger pie for all to share?

THE new cruise port is due to open soon – and with it comes questions about what the impact of it will be.

In today’s Tribune, Centreville MP Jomo Campbell says he is concerned that attractions in the Downtown area will lose visitors because of the port.

Given he is part of a government that is seemingly supportive of the new port, his concerns are notable.

He said: “We must remain concerned that certain tourist attractions in the Downtown area will receive less visitor traffic and, as a result, may die a slow and painful death. We must do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen.”

The port, on the other hand, are convinced that the changes will increase the amount of revenue for everyone – both in the new port area and beyond. In other words, it’s not that there will be smaller slices of pie for everyone, but rather a bigger pie to begin with.

Oddly enough, that’s the same reply the port’s leaders have given over concerns that Royal Caribbean’s plans for Paradise Island would lure visitor dollars there rather than to Downtown. There is room enough for everyone, seems to be their position.

A renovation of the port area was long overdue – and we will see on May 26 when it opens how much it will succeed in its goal of bringing a new visitor experience, and how much more revenue it will bring to the whole area.

For those who have visited other destinations by cruise ship, disembarking at Nassau has been by comparison a disheartening experience. Some other destinations have a much more welcoming first impression – and we hope that will be remedied by this new change.

It needs more than just those first steps, however. As Mr Campbell notes, there is also a need to renovate and clean up properties in the Downtown area.

He said: “Far too many of the buildings in the downtown area have been abandoned, neglected, and are in a state of terrible decay,” he said. “To the visitor exiting the Nassau Cruise Port, the sight of these dilapidated structures could not be attractive.”

Indeed, turn left instead of right as you come out of the cruise port and all you seem to encounter is crumbling buildings and alleyways full of wild plant growth and dirt.

Some of those locations would be prime beneficiaries of some of those Urban Renewal clean-ups that take place.

Refreshing some of these areas would not just benefit visitors but also the business owners who try valiantly to launch in these areas only to find the rundown nature of the area counts against them.

Some form of incentive programme throughout that area would give some of those entrepreneurs a chance to get a foothold, and benefit the area as a whole.

There are, too, frustrations in that for building owners, renovating their properties makes them face a dilemma – improve the building and you get landed with a bigger property tax bill because now it has a higher value. If their building has no tenant, that’s an extra cost they are not getting back.

When the launch day comes on May 26, we need to be keenly aware that this is not the end of the process, but rather the beginning.

This revitalised cruise port gives us the opportunity to thrive – but we must put in the extra work beyond that to make the most of that chance.

If indeed we are to be able to get a bigger pie for everyone, then we need to ensure the whole area is ready to take advantage of that.

And while we are talking about such things in terms of food, we shall find the proof is in the pudding.