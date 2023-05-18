Ghana hoping trip will bring opportunities

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

GHANA government representatives are hoping to showcase the business opportunities and investments their country has to offer The Bahamas, according to Ghanian Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this statement yesterday during the Ghana–Caribbean Business Summit at the University of The Bahamas. He said there was a cultural and historical reason the people of Ghana and The Bahamas should connect.

He said the Caribbean region and Ghana should especially work together on a commercial level.

“We’re hoping to showcase the investment opportunities available to all of you back home in Africa. Agricultural investment opportunities, mineral resource investment opportunities, investment opportunities in tourism, and other service areas that you are very familiar with and inviting you to come partner with your brothers and sisters to do business back home not just for Ghana, but for the 1.4 billion people on the African continent,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

He added: “We’re also looking to introduce Ghanaian business people who are with us here to Caribbean opportunities so that they can also work with business people here in the Caribbean and The Bahamas as a launch pad to get their products and services across the rest of the world.”