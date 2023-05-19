Arrests after tourists abducted and robbed in Exuma

Police have made arrests after two American tourists were abducted in Exuma yesterday when three masked men broke into their vacation home, blindfolded them and forced them to withdraw money from a nearby bank.

The incident reportedly happened around 12.15am in George Town.

Police said the male and female tourist were asleep when three armed men dressed in dark clothing broke into their home and wakened them.

After the men blindfolded the couple, they took them to a nearby ATM machine where they were forced to withdraw large amounts of cash.

Police said they were released shortly afterwards unharmed.

The Tribune understands that thousands of dollars were stolen.

“Officers from the criminal investigation department, New Providence will travel to Exuma to assist their colleagues with their investigations,” police said.

This latest incident comes as police are investigating a series of armed robberies in the country.

Last year, armed robberies jumped by 34 per cent, with 555 incidents recorded.

Four hundred and fifteen armed robberies were reported in 2021.