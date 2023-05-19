Man accused of attempted rape of 16-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-YEAR-OLD MAN was remanded to jail after he was accused of the attempted sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl earlier this month in the capital.

Conrad Clarke faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of attempted rape.

It is alleged that on May 14 in New Providence, Clarke tried to force the 16-year-old to have sex with him.

Clarke was informed by the Magistrate that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). Until the time he is granted bail the defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused’s VBI is set for service on September 20.