Man jailed for failing to charge electronic monitoring device seven times

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN facing multiple pending armed robbery charges was sentenced to one year in prison after he admitted to failing to charge his electronic monitoring device (EMD) seven times.

McKenzy Pierre, 29, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with seven counts of violation of bail.

This bail was granted by the Supreme Court after Pierre was accused of robbed four people at gunpoint of over $1,000 worth of money and merchandise on June 15, 2019

While on release for those charges between March 19 – May 8 the defendant failed to charge his EMD on seven occasions.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Pierre was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.