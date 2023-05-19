‘Work permits needed for significant others too’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Immigration Minister Brent Symonette said foreign “significant others” of Bahamians should have similar access to work permits as do foreign spouses of citizens.

He said failing to do this contributes to the country’s brain drain problem.

The Immigration Act outlines how non-Bahamian spouses of citizens can legally reside in the Bahamas and work. The law does not grant such privileges to non-spouse partners of Bahamians.

Mr Symonette, the former deputy prime minister and MP for St Anne’s, addressed the matter at a Free National Movement (FNM) constituency association meeting in Mount Moriah on Tuesday night.

“We’re not gonna bring young ones back,” he said, noting some people do not want to get married.

“My two daughters have been living with their boyfriends for ten to 15 years. If they would have come back, the government doesn’t, our immigration policy doesn’t recognise significant others for work permits. They recognise husbands, they recognise wives, but not necessarily significant others.”

Mr Symonette said many young people meet their partners when they go away to school but they don’t return because their partners would find it difficult to work.

“We’re losing a lot of children and young adults to the states, to Canada, to wherever because we’re not advanced,” he said, noting recent discourse has focused on the citizenship rights of children of unwed Bahamian fathers.

Mr Symonette acknowledged that couples who broke up pose a challenge if significant others were to be recognised as deserving of work permits.

“How do we,” he said, “then send you home if you’re not Bahamian? That becomes a problem. So we have to develop parameters for that.”

The Privy Council recently upheld Chief Justice Ian Winder’s ruling that children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men are citizens at birth regardless of their mother’s nationality.

The Davis administration is leaning toward requiring genetic test results to prove paternity for people affected by the Privy Council’s ruling.

“This whole ruling is going to bring up a very big issue,” Mr Symonette said. “Can you force the man to do DNA? No.”