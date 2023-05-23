Student spotlight

Arielle McPhee is a tenth grade student at Windsor School, Albany.



She was awarded the PIMS-Windsor Marine Biology Academy Scholarship, an initiative created by Windsor School, the Perry Institute for Marine Science, and the Moore Bahamas Foundation to provide support and mentorship to Bahamian students with a demonstrated interest and passion for marine biology and environmental stewardship.

Arielle is a competitive swimmer and since joining Albany Marine Biology Academy has become an avid SCUBA diver and freediver. Her love for the ocean developed during the pandemic when she discovered photography.

Her favorite subject is science because she is an extremely curious individual with a desire to explore, investigate, and understand the world. She is particularly interested in how organisms function and interact with each other and their environment.

She is a musician that plays the violin and piano and enjoys crafting, archery, shopping and traveling.

Arielle would like to further her knowledge, skills and experience in marine conservation and education so that one day she can use her talents to change the world

