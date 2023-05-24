Azario Major's police-involved killing ruled a homicide by manslaughter

AZARIO Major’s siblings hugged and held back tears on Thursday after a Coroner’s Court jury ruled that their brother’s police-involved killing in 2021 was a homicide by manslaughter.

The officers in the case, meanwhile, sat silently, seemingly shocked after the five-member jury delivered their verdict.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier will now decide whether to charge any or all of them with a crime.

She told The Tribune: “File has to be received and reviewed and a determination made.”

Findings against the police are rare. In addition to homicide by manslaughter, jurors could have returned a result of justifiable homicide or homicide by murder.

