Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation calls for local groups to be supported first

THE newly formed Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation Ltd believes more local Junkanoo groups should be benefiting and participating in an event in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Andrew Been, GBJC chairman, is calling on private and corporate entities holding events “not to overlook or diminish the value of Grand Bahama Junkanoo groups”.

The People’s Rush, organised by West Grand Bahama District Council, is to take place on Saturday at the Sunset Village in Eight Mile Rock.

One Family, out of Nassau, and one local junkanoo group, the Swingers, will be featured at the event.

Mr Been was informed that sufficient funds were not available to accommodate three more local groups because of funding allocated to bring the group out of New Providence.

“We wish to make it known we take no issue with One Family, but rather remind these entities that events such as these are opportunities for Grand Bahama groups to benefit from funding that is otherwise scarcely available on the island,” he said.

He claimed the money that is being spent on transportation, accommodation, performance, and meals for One Family is very significant compared to the bare minimum provided to local groups.

“Why ask for one group when you can make a great show with all Grand Bahama groups? Each group on the island has a fan base and can help draw the numbers to events,” he said.

“Therefore, we ask the public to take a stand with us. If you truly wish to see just how talented and marvelous Grand Bahama Junkanoo can be, help to hold these entities accountable so that our groups can be given fair opportunities for performance and funding,” said Mr Been.

He said the government seed funding and sponsorship from the community they receive do not cover the costs to get groups on the road.

“Each year that our groups make it to the road is nothing short of a miracle,” he said. “We wish to appeal to the government and private sectors to assist us in creating a valuable experience for the people and tourists.

“We, therefore, call on the government and private sector to commit to making more substantive funding for Grand Bahama Junkanooers to be able to represent our island better.”

Following advice from the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Junkanoo groups in Grand Bahama formed a legal corporation on August 22, 2022.

The New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade on Grand Bahama now falls under the management of Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation Ltd, and any other official side parades they wish to implement.

All existing and new groups must register with the corporation to be eligible to participate in the 2024 New Year’s Day Parade and any other parade organised or held by the corporation.

Mr Been said businesses and individuals should inquire with the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation Ltd to confirm whether a group they wish to sponsor is eligible to participate. People wishing to contact the corporation for the registry list may do so via email at grandbahamajunkanoocorporation@gmail.com

The executive board is as follows: GBJC chairman is Andrew Been, chairman of Showtime Junkanoo Group; Jenesto Thomas, chairman of Classic Dancers Junkanoo Group serves as vice-chair and business and events committee co-chairman; Dominique Smith, co-chairman of the GB Asguard Junkanoo Group, serves as secretary and assistant public relations officer; Renee Folwer, assistant secretary; Boise Roberts, treasurer; David Storr, public relations officer; Thomas Curry, leader of Platinum Knights, serves as business and events committee chairman; Michael Miller, co-leader of the Swingers, serves as chairman of the rules committee; Anjoun Armaly, chairman of the Swingers Junkanoo Group, serves as logistics committee chairman; Pastor Brian Dareus, of Kingdom Ambassadors Spartans, is the chaplain.

Advisors of the Corporation are Anthony ‘Huck’ Williams, leader of Swingers; Malcolm Smith, GB Asguard Junkanoo Group; Quinton Rolle, co-chairman of the Classic Dancers, and Chauncey Gray, chairman of the Superstar Rockers.