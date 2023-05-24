Pintard says Davis administration must act urgently to resolve retailers’ concerns

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the Davis administration must act now to resolve gas retailers’ concerns, warning their inaction could cause a domino effect that will affect the broader economy.

Mr Pintard spoke as some petroleum retailers refused to sell diesel for a second day in response to high fuel costs and the government’s failure to address their margin concerns.

“We have a very serious concern for the broad-based negative impact of this situation if it is not resolved,” Mr Pintard told The Tribune. “One is the loss of productivity at work if this persists and public service drivers in general and residents who have diesel driven vehicles in particular are unable to get to work or if their cost go up in terms of how they get to work.”

“You know in the construction sector, many items are powered by or fuelled by diesel, whether its transportation or the heavy equipment that is used so it is rather worrisome in terms of the multiple ways in which the broader economy can be negatively affected.”

Fuel retailers have complained about margins limiting their profit for many months.

But Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis has repeatedly said officials want a solution everyone can live with and that the government would not reduce its margin.

Yesterday, Mr Pintard called on the government to act urgently so there could be a win-win situation for all.

“It’s been a very long time since this discussion has been going on,” he added.

“If I’m not incorrect, it must be somewhere in the vicinity of a year and so the government has to find creative ways of protecting the consumer and ensuring that through our actions or inactions cause the demise of the suppliers.”

In an earlier statement, Mr Pintard said his administration would engage all stakeholders and devise a solution.

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis declined to comment on the matter.