GBPA signs $600k road contracts with three Grand Bahama companies

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Port Authority has signed about $600,000 in contracts with three local companies for road works in Freeport.

Troy McIntosh, deputy director and city manager for the City of Freeport, said roadworks would begin early next month.

“Two months ago, we went to tender. Today, we are pleased to have three licencees of the Grand Bahama Port Authority here for the signing of contracts, with the intent to start work on June 5,” he said.

Waugh Construction, Frecon Construction, and Bahamas Hot Mix have been selected to carry out road resurfacing and repairs throughout several areas in Freeport.

The roads are Pearl Way and King Neptune and Paradise Lane in Seahorse Village; Lawrence Close, Grenfell Avenue, the intersection of Queens Highway and East Mall Drive; Ranfurly Circus on the eastern portion approach to the RND roundabout; Bahama Reef Boulevard’s eastbound lane from Cove House heading 1000ft east; Thackery Street in the Civic Industrial area; and Haddock Street in Caravel Beach.

Mr McIntosh said Waugh Construction will carry out road works on two roads. Frecon construction will conduct works on one road, and the remaining roads by Bahamas Hot Mix.

He said the three companies will implement their own traffic management schemes.