Pit bull part of attack on woman not found

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A pit bull that mauled a woman in Grand Bahama months ago still has not been found by local Animal Control authorities.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle told The Tribune on Wednesday that a third dog involved in the attack has not been seen since or located following the incident in March.

Two other pit bulls were turned over to Animal Control authorities and euthanised.

Since the incident and other attacks in the country, a parliamentarian has called for the possible ban of the popular breed.

A Bahamas Humane Society official believes it is “not a bad idea at all” to ban the breeding and ownership of pit bulls.

However, Tip Burrows, executive director of the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, believes the enforcement of laws would better address the problem.

“Enforcing a ban is pointless; it would not achieve what they think it will,” she claims. She said previous breed bans did not curb dog bites around the world.

“We are not enforcing the laws that we have currently, and laws need to be enacted and properly enforced. Irresponsible pet owners must be held accountable for letting their dogs roam or attack someone,” said the HSGB official.

Ms Burrows adds it is ironic that pit bulls and several other breeds are prohibited from being imported but no legislation bans people from having them or breeding them.

She believes the breeding of any dog needs to be regulated and restricted in some cases because of the “big pet overpopulation problem” in the country.