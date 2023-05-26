Parents of missing American teen: Please continue to keep Cameron in your prayers

The parents of American teenager Cameron Robbins, who was declared missing after going overboard on a vessel near Athol Island on Wednesday, have released a statement.

“Cameron is a strong kid, so we remain full of hope that he will be back with us soon,” the statement said. “Cameron dearly loves his friends and family and he would be proud and amazed to see the outpour of support we have received. In the meantime, we will keep our focus on working to find him. Please continue to keep Cameron in your prayers.”

According to international reports, Mr Robbins recently graduated from University Lab School and was on a graduation trip.

Fellow students had gathered at his school this week to pray for him as they waited for news.