Pintard calls for greater urgency in revamping Downtown

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said the government needs to show greater urgency in revamping Downtown.

His comment came after Friday's grand opening of the $300m Nassau Cruise Port.



“There is a need for urgent collaboration between the government and the private sector to breed life at Bay Street,” Mr Pintard said. “It is most unfortunate that we have taken so long over successive administrations.”

He said his party would collaborate with the Davis administration to revitalise the area.



“It is something that both administrations have collaborated on. The goal has been to transform the Downtown area and one pivotal piece of transforming Downtown is to upgrade the port."

“We know that The Bahamas is one of the leading destinations in terms of cruise visitors but there is a need to enhance the onshore activities to make sure that we are delivering authentic Bahamian products and of course demonstrating the power of our culture. This is an important step in that direction, but again, it is only a step.”

Mr Pintard highlighted the importance of displaying Bahamian culture and heritage.

The multimillion-dollar port is expected to increase visitor spending yield and lure tourists downtown.

