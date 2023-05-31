Ministry of Transport expresses ‘deep concern’ about rise in traffic fatalities

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO women were killed in separate traffic accidents in New Providence over the weekend, prompting police to advise drivers to slow down.

The deaths bring the country’s unofficial traffic death count to 22 for the year.

The first incident occurred on Friday around 3.30pm on Prince Charles Drive.

According to reports, a white Daihatsu Mira driven by a woman was travelling east along Prince Charles Drive when it collided with a white flatbed truck travelling west.

Consequently, the truck driver lost control and collided with a utility pole and a vehicle parked on the street's southern side.

Both drivers were injured during the accident; however, the woman received serious injuries and died on the scene.

She has been identified as Philippa Deveaux.

Around 11.15pm that day, a black GMC Canyon truck and a silver colored Nissan Cube collided at McKinney and Johnstone Avenue, Stapledon Gardens.

Both drivers were injured during the accident, but only the woman driver of the Nissan Cube died on the scene of her injuries.

Due to the number of fatal accidents over the weekend, police again urged people to follow the rules and regulations governing the streets.