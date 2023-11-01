Labour on the Campus fair held to help students plan for the future

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DOZENS of senior high school students attended a career fair at the Andre Rogers National Baseball Stadium yesterday, an initiative to assist students entering the job market.

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover Rolle said the fair –– called “Labour on the Campus” –– was organised by the Ministry of Labour in partnership with the Ministry of Education to help students plan for the future.

“Preparation is key, so we have put together a career fair that’s an expanded version because we don’t only have employers present here, but we have colleges present,” she said.

“We have institutions that provide scholarships to young people, so we are sending them on the trajectory not only in terms of providing them with employment but those who want to pursue tertiary education before employment,” said Mrs Glover Rolle.

For her part, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said she is looking forward to the event’s outcome.

“We’re hoping and praying that when our young people leave high school that they leave enthusiastic and they understand that the economy is theirs to grasp and to participate fully, that there is no one opportunity and they have an array of opportunities that they can choose from, and I believe that this will prove to be a very excellent stimulus for the passions of our young people,” she said.

Officials said similar initiatives are planned for students on the Family Islands.