Traffic police get new uniform shirts

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Police Force traffic officers will wear new “dry fit” uniforms to protect them from the sun.

Acting Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux informed the press about the change yesterday, saying the officers will be easily identifiable.

“So we are saying to the public, once you see those officers in uniform, they have the police marks written on the back of their shirts in addition to crests and their police numbers.”

He said a similar change would be seen on members of bicycle units working downtown.