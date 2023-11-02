Bimini residents voice concerns and needs ahead of upcoming by-election

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election approaches, Bimini residents say they need a working ambulance, improved financial services and repairs to dilapidated government buildings.

Bimini, which has four of the 14 polling divisions in the constituency, could determine who will win the seat –– the FNM’s Bishop Ricardo Grant, the PLP’s Kingsley Smith, or an outsider.

West End Grand Bahama has been a bastion of support for the PLP. FNM insiders hope to get a lead in Bimini and Eight Mile Rock that overcomes the PLP’s typical strength in West End.

Yesterday morning, Bishop Grant canvassed in Bimini, meeting residents before an evening rally.

Fabrice Stuart, the proprietor of Stuart’s Conch Stand in Bailey Town, claimed the island’s lone ambulance had been down for the entire year.

She said a seawall is also needed around part of the island where the shoreline is being eroded by rising sea levels.

Residents also expressed concern about the run-down condition of the old administrator’s building and customs compound in Bimini, calling it is an eyesore.

“We feel that needs to be torn down,” Ms Stuart said. “They keep repainting it, but work needs to be done to the building because it is the first thing that tourists see when they come on the island, and it looks horrible.”

She said she is still undecided about who she will vote for.

“It does not matter who wins for Bimini because our money still goes to Nassau, and it is never invested in Bimini,” she said.

She said financial services on the island hurt her business, calling for another bank or ATM.

“When one goes down, it takes a long time for us to get cash,” she said.

Pat Griffith, the owner of Ebbie and Pat Bonefish Club, said she would not vote in the by-election despite her traditional support for the PLP.

“Every vote I ever cast was for the PLP,” she said. “I will be 64 in 16 days, but I will not vote for them this lap. I am not doing it because they taxing the Bahamian people too much and it is overbearing.”

“The PLP and FNM are just the same. We need a new party, that’s how I feel.”

Sarah Lee Pinder, a loyal FNM supporter in Alice Town, said she will vote for Bishop Grant.

Asked about her concerns, the senior citizen said paying bills is challenging for customers without a bank card.

“They need to have someone in the office so you can pay your bill because I have been there several times to pay my bill, but you can’t pay it like that. You have to go online or have a card,” she said.

She expressed concerns about road conditions and the allegedly high number of illegal taxi operators on the island.

The by-election to replace Obie Wilchcombe will be held on November 22.