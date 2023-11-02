MITCHELL: CHAIRMAN NEEDS PM’S SUPPORT – Fox Hill MP asks ‘why switch’ as he prepares ‘penultimate campaign’

By RASHAD ROLLE and EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporters

FRED Mitchell suggested that if Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis does not support the victor of the Progressive Liberal Party’s upcoming chairmanship race, that person would struggle to function and carry out their duties as a vital party agent.

Mr Mitchell will face PLP deputy chair Robyn Lynes and former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson at the party’s convention on November 10 in what he said is likely the “penultimate” campaign of his career.

While insiders say the PLP’s leadership is not panicking about the race, signs –– including activity from media outlets connected to the party’s establishment –– show they are treating the challenge seriously.

Some admit part of the PLP’s base wants to unseat Mr Mitchell and challenge Mr Davis. Since the party was elected in 2021, complaints about not doing enough to take care of party members have been a simmering theme and was one reason some reacted bitterly to Kingsley Smith getting the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election nomination, given his past FNM affiliation.

The Tribune was told by a source close to the prime minister that when Ms Lynes discussed a potential chair bid with Mr Davis, he said he supported Mr Mitchell and did not want a contested election.

Some opposed to Mr Mitchell believe a two-way race best serves their interests and there is growing expectation that Mr Gibson could drop out of the race and endorse Ms Lynes, although the former Golden Gates MP has not confirmed this.

Last night, during a meeting of the PLP’s Fox Hill branch, Mr Mitchell said the chair must be someone the prime minister wants.

“I’ve had the experience in, I think, 81 or 82, where one of my friends defeated the then prime minister on the floor and for one year, he became chairman but could do nothing,” he said. “Nothing happened. He was totally frozen out of the decision-making. That’s the way the party is structured, and so anyone who thinks otherwise, if you get advice from the leader of the party that says I do not want you to run, then you know that you’re in problems if you go ahead and run, because it just can’t function.”

Mr Mitchell said the chair runs National General Council meetings and is the spokesperson for the party.

“You got a new constitution,” he said, discussing his strengths. “You got a chair that understands his role and executes the role flawlessly, if I may say so myself, never scared of anybody, never shy about responding, of being the punching bag for the party because that’s the role that you’ve taken on.”

“Things are going smoothly. We’re in the midterm. What is the reason people would want to switch midstream? Boat’s going on fine, no rocking from side to side. The wind is with us, so what would be the reason you want to switch midstream?”

“Selfishness. Not wanting to take advice. Are those perhaps reasons, and to rock the boat and to ruin our own forward course? Is that the reason?”

Economic Affairs Minister and Senator Michael Halkitis attended the Fox Hill meeting to support Mr Mitchell’s reelection.

On Sunday, Ms Lynes, 40, said she would not be intimidated running for chair, insisting her bid is not “anti-leadership”.

She said the party needs an internal reset and someone who could focus singularly on the chair role.