Ministry launches Nursing Cadet Programme 2023

OVER 300 high school students in New Providence are a part of the Nursing Cadet Programme 2023, as the Ministry of Health and Wellness strives to keep the profession of nursing at the forefront for generations to come.

Gina Dean, director of nursing at the Ministry of Health, spoke at the launching ceremony for the programme on Friday. She said the programme allows students to learn the basics of the nursing profession.

The students will be taken to the clinics, hospitals, and receive other healthcare service training.

Over the years, the country’s shortage of nurses has been an ongoing major concern. Many Bahamian nurses have moved abroad to the United States, Canada, and other countries seeking better career opportunities.

Ms Dean acknowledged that the shortage of nurses has been challenging. But she said the ministry has made efforts to improve the work conditions of nurses, to encourage them to work locally.

“We continuously train new nurses because, in terms of the benefits such as the salary, it is very unlikely a small country like ours will be able to match what they’re able to get in some of the larger countries,” she said. “But we are just hoping to improve the general nursing working conditions.”

Ms Dean said this year’s group is the largest the programme has had thus far. She added: "So it does help us to be hopeful for the future.

“We want to make sure that we continuously train and have an intake of new nurses coming in.”

Colin Higgs, the Ministry of Health and Wellness permanent secretary, applauded the programme.

“It's important to encourage young people to pursue this career. And it's important that they know that they are appreciated and that we are coming to show our support for them to be involved, and to pursue a career,” Mr Higgs said.

The Nursing Cadet programme is for three years. It includes students from grades 10-12 in both private and public schools.

Officials said training will begin for the students next week.