Gibson backs Smith for by-election

THE Progressive Liberal Party presented a united approach at their most recent rally in West Grand Bahama on Friday, with former cabinet minister Shane Gibson making a guest appearance.

The PLP’s West Grand Bahama and Bimini candidate for the upcoming by-election, Kingsley Smith, publicly thanked Mr Gibson for joining his campaign.

“I need all hands on decks,” he said.

“I want to thank my brother Shane Gibson for joining the campaign trail.

“In the PLP, we are one big family.

“We have to bring this home, not just for Obie, not just for the PLP, but for each and every one of you.”

There have been apparent tensions on show in the process leading up to Mr Smith being selected as the candidate in the upcoming by-election, with some of Mr Gibson’s supporters insisting they would not vote. Following this, Mr Gibson and party chairman Fred Mitchell have been publicly at odds, with Mr Gibson initially launching a run to become chairman before withdrawing and offering support to another rival candidate, Robin Lynes.

At the Jones Town Park Rally on Friday, Mr Gibson cheerfully introduced Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to the stage while expressing full confidence in Mr Smith’s capabilities.

“Tell them fellas take that,” said Mr Davis following his introduction.

“This is a party; we are a democratic party.

“We have our views, and we encourage each and every one of us to express their views.

“We encourage each and every one of us to pursue our ambitions.

“I am one who always encourages people to pursue their ambitions and that is what we are all about, but when the dust settles, we are one and we are PLP and at the end of the day it is always one love.”

PLP women, including Jobeth Colbey-Davies and Lisa Rahming, as well as Dr Michael Darville, and Chester Cooper were in attendance.

Today is nomination day for candidates expecting to vie for the seat to replace Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly last month.

Nomination papers are expected to be delivered to returning officer Leonard Dames, Jr, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Hall, Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, between 9am and noon.

The West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election date is November 22.