Consumer watchdog says complaints triple

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Consumer Protection Commission’s (CPC) top executive yesterday said complaints have almost tripled compared to 2022 as Bahamians become more aware of its role in resolving their grievances.

Sharmie Farrington-Austin, its executive director, told Tribune Business that the growth in complaints submitted by consumers proves that the newly-upgraded Consumer Protection Bill (CPB) is “right on time”.

“Our complaints have tripled,” she confirmed. “We had 52 complaints by the end of last year, and now that persons know the CPC is here to assist them, we’re now up over 140 complaints to last week. So you can see that the complaints are almost tripling. Persons are now aware that there is a consumer protection agency.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis, KC, in introducing the Consumer Protection Bill in Parliament last week, said the enhanced legislation will also impose restrictions on pyramid schemes plus provisions to hold their promoters accountable. There will also be public education campaigns around consumer rights in general.

“Those who seek to mislead or deceive consumers will be held accountable for their actions,” Mr Davis said. “And those who seek to bully, harass or coerce consumers into making purchases will also be held accountable for their actions.

“Unfortunately, this is necessary because there are people out there who prey on the vulnerable in our society. They search for those they consider easy targets and develop a skill-set around deception, aggression and criminality. These unfair practices must be, and will be, penalised.

“The Consumer Protection Bill (2023) will enhance the protections available to those who fall victim to these tactics and ensure that we can effectively identify and hold these predatory goods and service providers accountable,” the Prime Minister continued.

“This includes the restriction of pyramid schemes. So, those who are prone to promoting these get-rich-quick pyramid schemes in The Bahamas to take advantage of people’s desire for success and financial stability, know that you will be held accountable and liable for the damage you cause to people’s lives......

“Just a few years back, there was a very popular trend being marketed to the Bahamian people – they called it a Loom. Those who launched businesses promoting Loom services essentially relied on a pyramid structure with no real product or service for sale. It relied on the money coming in from members to pay the members who started the Loom. Many people fell victim to this trend with hopes of making a rewarding return on their investments.

“This Bill now protects those who are targeted by similar pyramid schemes and holds the ones who target consumers with these schemes accountable.” Pyramid schemes, which typically rely on attracting new investor monies to pay-off those who invested earlier, have long been a plague on Bahamian society with numerous people complaining about being scammed but having little recourse outside the police and the court system.

“Section eight deals with pyramid schemes, and we believe the provision helps to move The Bahamas into the 21st century,” Ms Farrington-Austin said. “We actually are very equipped to deal with pyramid schemes now with our complaints department. We are continually building that. Very shortly we are going to be commencing a conclave for providers so they can understand the provisions.

“The Consumer Protection Bill allows us to deal with shoddy services and so, once the complainant comes in, our investigation department goes out to investigate. I also want to highlight the Consumer Protection Bill allows us the opportunity to resolve complaints by alternative dispute resolution.

“It allows us the ability to negotiate, and that is always our first approach - to bring both the provider and the complainant together.”