Man allegedly shot by accomplice during an exchange of gunfire on Key West Street

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A GUNMAN was fatally shot by his own accomplice during a shooting on Key West Street, police said last night.

Officers said the men were opening fire on a man – but it was one of the gunmen who was shot dead, not the intended victim. The accomplice left the area.

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters on the scene that around 8.25pm police were notified of a shooting on Key West Street north of Robinson Road.

She said the deceased is unknown to police at this time.

“Officers responded and on arrival discovered a dark male wearing dark clothing - fully masked with gloves lying in the front of a residence on Key West Street.”

She added: “Information received is that the deceased was along with the second male who pulled in front of this residence in a dark-coloured vehicle. Both men exited the vehicle and opened fire on a male who was standing on the side of a residence in the yard just behind me.

“During the exchange or during the barrage of gunshot, the deceased was shot by his own accomplice. The accomplice left the area in an unknown direction. Another male, who was in the yard doing some work, he was shot in his arm and he has been taken to hospital where he said to be listed in stable condition at this time.”

Ms Skippings said detectives will be combing the area for any CCTV footage.

Chief Superintendent Chaswell Hanna, officer-in-charge of the Grove Police Station, described the relationship police have with people in the area, saying: “Oh we’re pretty familiar with persons in this area. We have good relationships with them. I think they’re pretty much calm. They have confidence in the police.

“They see us day to day… so we think they’re going to be just fine and they are going to continue to give us information that will assist us in preventing, solving these matters and also preventing others from.”